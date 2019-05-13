Chelsea ace banned from driving for 20 months after admitting to charge

Danny Drinkwater has had a season to forget on the pitch, and it seems as though the Chelsea star has problems off the pitch now too.

The 29-year-old has failed to make a single appearance for the Blues since the Community Shield, as he simply hasn’t been part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

SEE MORE: Chelsea told why they ‘must’ allow Eden Hazard transfer to Real Madrid

That will surely result in an exit this summer as he will likely be itching to get back to playing regular football, but he has now made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

As reported by Sky Sports, the England international has been given a 20-month driving ban after admitting a charge of drink driving.

It’s added that he caused significant damage when his car went through a wall having been two and a half times the legal limit.

In turn, he has been hit with the ban and community service, and coupled with question marks hanging over his future at Chelsea, it promises to be a critical summer in his career to get it back on track.

Having previously been an influential part of Leicester City’s title-winning side, there is no doubt that regular football and a prominent role elsewhere will certainly get him back focused on his game and so time will tell if there are suitors waiting to make their move this summer.

For now though, he’ll have to spend the first part of his summer dealing with the repercussions of his off-the-field decisions, with Sarri’s stance seemingly unlikely to change on him any time soon.