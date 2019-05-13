Chelsea, take note: These fans urge their club to sign ‘deadly’ Blues ace on permanent transfer, but could he earn role at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea may want to take note as many Crystal Palace fans are keen to see their club seal the permanent transfer of Michy Batshuayi after his success on loan at Selhurst Park.

The Belgium international has scored seven goals in 13 games for Palace since joining them on loan midway through this season, and ended the campaign on a high with a brace in a 5-3 win over Bournemouth yesterday.

Batshuayi has had a strange few years, with the 25-year-old shining at Marseille to earn a big transfer to Chelsea, where he often looked a dangerous player up front when given the opportunity, even if that didn’t happen too often.

He wrote himself into the Chelsea history books by scoring the goal that won them the title in a 1-0 win over West Brom in 2016/17, but it wasn’t enough to bump him up Antonio Conte’s pecking order.

Batshuayi struggled the following season, though he recovered impressively in a brief loan stint with Borussia Dortmund at the end of the year, though that was then disrupted by injury.

The former Marseille man then spent the first half of this term with Valencia, but struggled badly with just three goals in 23 appearances for the La Liga club.

Palace fans love him and want him to stay, though, but should Chelsea think again about giving the player a chance, especially as Olivier Giroud is out of contract this summer, Gonzalo Higuain is not looking particularly convincing, and the club could be facing a transfer ban?

Food for thought, with CFC perhaps doing well to take note of how much Batshuayi has impressed in his most recent loan stint…

Before today, I was content with the prospect of Michy Batshuayi returning to Chelsea. Not anymore. He just comes alive in the box and has averaged a goal every 2 games since signing for us in January. 6 goals in all competitions is a more than good enough return. #CPFC ?? pic.twitter.com/RYj3XrfU6V — Nick ? (@Nick_CPFC) May 12, 2019

Michy is an Eagle… Make it permanent ASAP #CPFC — Kneel or Nile? (@nialljclark) May 12, 2019

It’s unlikely but signing Michy would be unreal for next season the bloke is deadly #cpfc — Dan (@DannyGauntlett) May 12, 2019

We need to sign Batshuayi so badly. — Hunter ? (@HunterCPFC) May 12, 2019

We need to keep Batshuayi next season. The partnership with Zaha is deadly ? #CPFC #CPFCFamily — PalaceEagles.com (@PalaceEaglesc0m) May 12, 2019

If we had Michy from the start of the season I reckon he would’ve scored 10-12 goals for us #Cpfc. I say we sign him — BN (@cpfcbailey) May 12, 2019

I hope #cpfc sign Batshuayi permanently. Been great with his goals. #MOTD — Charles (@charlieechaz) May 12, 2019