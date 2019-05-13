Chelsea could face big decision with £25m offer touted for starlet on one key condition

Chelsea will reportedly have to make a key decision on the future of Tammy Abraham this summer, if Aston Villa secure promotion.

The Blues face a tricky summer as if their transfer ban is upheld, they will be prevented from signing new players for the next two transfer windows.

With that in mind, not only will Maurizio Sarri arguably be keen to keep as much of the current squad in tact, but he could recall several loan players to bolster his squad and add much-needed depth in order to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Given Abraham’s form for Villa this season, having scored 26 goals in 40 appearances, the 21-year-old will surely be earmarked as one player to return to Stamford Bridge and play a key role next year, but Chelsea could be tempted to cash in too.

According to The Telegraph, Villa will launch a £25m move for Abraham this summer, on the condition that they successfully secure a return to the top flight.

Dean Smith’s side lead West Bromwich Albion in their Championship playoffs semi-final tie after a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Saturday, with the two rivals meeting against at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night to determine who advances to Wembley.

In turn, they’ll have more pressing matters in the coming weeks to try and secure promotion back to the Premier League after their playoff final heartbreak last season, but it seems like a no-brainer to sign Abraham on a permanent basis given his form this year.

Much will hinge on their promotion though, while it remains to be seen if the Chelsea loanee is keen to return to the Blues to try and make a breakthrough under Sarri next season.

With Gonzalo Higuain’s loan spell coming to an end, that would leave the Italian tactician with just Olivier Giroud as his main option up front, although similarly Michy Batshuayi could return from an impressive loan stint at Crystal Palace, leaving the door open for Abraham to move on.