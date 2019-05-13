Chelsea told why they ‘must’ allow Eden Hazard transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea have been told they must allow Eden Hazard his transfer to Real Madrid if he wants it.

That’s the opinion of pundit Garth Crooks in his latest BBC Sport column covering his Premier League team of the season.

Hazard has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 and has consistently been one of Chelsea’s most important players since then, producing another stunning individual campaign this year.

Crooks makes it clear in his column, in which he picks the Belgium international in his best XI from 2018/19, that CFC could surely not have made it into the top four without the efforts of their star player.

With that in mind, Crooks feels the club must now let Hazard have a dignified exit, as speculation over his future goes on.

‘Without Eden Hazard Chelsea’s season would have fallen apart. With the Belgium wizard in their side they not only remained relevant in the Premier League title race but in contention for a European trophy,’ Crooks said.

‘His conduct amid some challenging moments at the club has been exemplary. If the rumours are true and the player is heading for Real Madrid, then Chelsea must give him a dignified exist. He’s certainly earned it.’

The 28-year-old was quoted by Goal yesterday as saying he has spoken to Chelsea about a decision over his future, strongly suggesting he’s told them he wants to leave, with the player failing to sign an extension to his contract which expires at the end of next season.

Goal also report on Chelsea and Real Madrid holding transfer talks over the former Lille star, so one imagines there can only be one ending to this saga, with Crooks probably right that it’s time for the Blues to let the player move on after years of great service.