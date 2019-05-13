Cristiano Ronaldo won’t seek Juventus exit as Italian giants have key plan in place

Doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus have reportedly been dismissed as the club plan to bolster the squad around him this summer.

The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a fine debut season in Turin, scoring 28 goals and providing 13 assists in 42 appearances to lead them to an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo mocks opponent for being short as row breaks out in Roma vs Juventus clash

However, having failed in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, question marks were raised over his future with the Bianconeri having fallen short in their bid to secure success in Europe.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed that Ronaldo is going nowhere this summer and Juventus will build around him this summer with reinforcements to help end their wait for European glory.

Time will tell who arrives, but with the likes of Paulo Dybala struggling to have the same influence since Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus, it remains to be seen if there is a reshuffle in attack in particular.

Aaron Ramsey will arrive on a free transfer from Arsenal to add quality and creativity in midfield, but despite setting the standard in Italy again this year, Juve were shocked by Ajax in the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and so have a long way to go to get to the top of the tree.

Given he turns 35 next year, Juventus haven’t got a great deal of time left with a prime Ronaldo at their disposal, and so their transfer dealings this summer will undoubtedly be crucial to ensuring that he helps secure a Champions League trophy given that is arguably the biggest reason why he arrived in the first place with his track record in the competition.