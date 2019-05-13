Despite securing Premier League survival and a run to the FA Cup semi-finals, Chris Hughton has been sacked by Brighton.

The Seagulls finished the season in 17th place in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone as they preserved their top-flight status for another year.

Coupled with their FA Cup run, it’s easy to understand the reaction below from some of their fans, who were clearly disappointed and angered with the decision to sack him just a day after the season came to an end.

However, having won just two games in 18 since the turn of the year, their form in recent months has been poor, and so the club have taken the decision to make a change and bring in fresh blood on the sidelines to try and improve their current standing moving forward.

It’s a sensible decision in that they’ve done it so swiftly, as the new manager will get the entire summer to now plan and make changes to the squad to suit his demands and ideas.

Nevertheless, time will tell if it proves to be the correct decision from Brighton, as after doing a great job of keeping them in the Premier League, there are of course no guarantees that a different manager will be able to maintain that status but also go beyond it too.

Hughton took charge in December 2014, earning promotion to the Premier League in 2017. However, those who agree with the decision will perhaps argue that he took the club as far as he could and a change was necessary regardless of whether or not it’s an unpopular one.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Chris Hughton has left the club with immediate effect. Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also left. #BHAFC ??? — Brighton & Hove Albion ?? (@OfficialBHAFC) May 13, 2019

Thank you Chris for everything you have done for us ? — Daniel Huddlestone (@dan_hudds) May 13, 2019

Embarrassed with my club — Sam Edgoose (@samedgoose) May 13, 2019

Wtf — joel powell (@iamjoelpowell) May 13, 2019

What? Thank you Chris for all that you have done. It’s much appreciated from this corner of Sussex — GrantWP (@GrantWP) May 13, 2019

Thanks for everything Chris. You deserved better, in so many ways. — The Tweeting Seagull (@TweetingSeagull) May 13, 2019

Poor decision in my view. Handed a series of duds and expected to make a firework display. The next appointment is key. Another like hyypia or garcia who both finished lower than their predecessor & its relegation time. Only poyet and hughton did better than who they took over — adrian newnham (@adrian_newnham) May 13, 2019

Absolutely shameful.., he never lost the locker room, clearly the players always played for him, he got them to punch higher than their abilities, it’s not his or the players fault that they lacked the talent to do better. Again one of the most underrated managers. — Goalkeeper_Angle (@GoalkeeperAngle) May 13, 2019

I’m genuinely shocked & sadden by this news. Believed he would of been given another season. Just hope we don’t live to regret this. ? — Sandra????Hunter (@10Hunter_) May 13, 2019

Shocked and disappointed that @OfficialBHAFC have let such an excellent man and manager go #BHAFC #nottogether — Simon Chuter (@SimonChuter) May 13, 2019