‘Embarrassed with my club’ – These Brighton fans fume over Chris Hughton sacking

Brighton and Hove Albion
Despite securing Premier League survival and a run to the FA Cup semi-finals, Chris Hughton has been sacked by Brighton.

The Seagulls finished the season in 17th place in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone as they preserved their top-flight status for another year.

Coupled with their FA Cup run, it’s easy to understand the reaction below from some of their fans, who were clearly disappointed and angered with the decision to sack him just a day after the season came to an end.

However, having won just two games in 18 since the turn of the year, their form in recent months has been poor, and so the club have taken the decision to make a change and bring in fresh blood on the sidelines to try and improve their current standing moving forward.

It’s a sensible decision in that they’ve done it so swiftly, as the new manager will get the entire summer to now plan and make changes to the squad to suit his demands and ideas.

Nevertheless, time will tell if it proves to be the correct decision from Brighton, as after doing a great job of keeping them in the Premier League, there are of course no guarantees that a different manager will be able to maintain that status but also go beyond it too.

Hughton took charge in December 2014, earning promotion to the Premier League in 2017. However, those who agree with the decision will perhaps argue that he took the club as far as he could and a change was necessary regardless of whether or not it’s an unpopular one.

