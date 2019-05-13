Real Madrid set date to officially announce Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea in €100m deal

Real Madrid have reportedly set a date to officially announce the transfer of Eden Hazard from Chelsea in a deal worth close to €100million.

This saga has been doing the rounds for almost a year now, with the Belgium international long looking likely to be heading away from Stamford Bridge after failing to sign a new contract to extend his current deal that’s due to expire in a year’s time.

And now the reliable French source L’Equipe claim Real already have a plan to announce the signing of Hazard after Chelsea’s Europa League final with Arsenal on 29th May.

This is bad news for Chelsea fans, with Hazard one of the finest players in the world and so important to the Blues since he joined them from Lille back in 2012.

The 28-year-old would be an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, with Real in dire need of a major rebuild this summer after a difficult 2018/19 season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will have to hope Christian Pulisic comes good as he prepares to join next season, with CFC possibly set to face a transfer ban that would prevent them turning to the market again to bring in a replacement for Hazard.