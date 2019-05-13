Liverpool expected to be front-runners in transfer battle for versatile star involved in 21 goals this season

Liverpool are reportedly expected to be one of the front-runners in the race to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt this summer.

The 23-year-old looks a huge talent after a highly productive season, in which he has contributed 21 goals in all competitions – nine goals and 12 assists.

Brandt has achieved this despite being asked to fill in in a variety of different positions for Leverkusen, showing he could be a very useful asset for almost any top club.

According to WhoScored data on the Germany international, Brandt has played most of his games as a central midfielder, but has also popped up as a striker, on both flanks, and even as a wing-back.

According to ESPN, Leverkusen seem to think Liverpool or Borussia Dortmund look most likely to win the race for his signature, with Brandt available for a bargain €25million due to a release clause in his contract.

It remains to be seen where the Reds might use him if they managed to sign him, but Brandt could clearly be an upgrade on someone like Xherdan Shaqiri, giving Jurgen Klopp more options in his attack.

Alternatively, Brandt could also be ideal to add more creativity to LFC’s midfield, with players like James Milner and Jordan Henderson doing well again this term but perhaps looking a little limited.