Manchester United face paying record-breaking fee to land no.1 transfer target

Manchester United reportedly face paying a record-breaking fee to seal the transfer of their top priority target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Napoli defender seems absolutely ideal for what the Red Devils need right now, but it looks like it could set the club back a huge amount, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s not clear from the report what kind of fee Napoli are asking for, though their manager Carlo Ancelotti is quoted in the piece as suggesting it could be as much as £129million.

That’s not far off double the £75m Liverpool paid to make Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender ever last season, as noted by the Mirror, but, as with Van Dijk, it could prove more than worth it for United.

Liverpool were much-improved this season and ran Manchester City extremely close in the title race with the addition of Van Dijk and Alisson in goal, and while United have long had the excellent David de Gea keeping them in games, he’s lost a bit of form this season and has lacked adequate defensive protection.

Koulibaly would clearly be a major upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, so MUFC fans will hope their club pay whatever it takes to get this deal through.