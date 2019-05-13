Liverpool risk star player seeking transfer away without Champions League final win, says pundit

Liverpool could risk losing Virgil van Dijk in a transfer to one of Europe’s giants if they fail to beat Tottenham in this season’s Champions League final, according to Garth Crooks.

The Netherlands international has had a superb season for the Reds, playing a key role in guiding the club to their best-ever points total of 97 in the Premier League, whilst also winning PFA Player of the Year.

However, Liverpool could still finish this exceptional season empty-handed, with Spurs’ thrilling comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semi-final showing they’ll be no pushovers in the June 1st contest in Madrid.

It seems almost unthinkable that such a good team could fail to win a trophy this season, and Crooks may have a point that Liverpool need to ensure they’re picking up silverware in order to keep someone like Van Dijk.

The 27-year-old could surely play for any club in the world and give himself a better guarantee of success with one of Europe’s super-clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG or Bayern Munich.

Still, LFC are also clearly a team on the up, so their fans may not take too kindly to Crooks’ comments here…

‘I have almost run out of superlatives to describe Virgil van Dijk’s performances this season – he has featured in my team of the week more than any other player,’ Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

‘What the Dutch international has brought to Liverpool’s defence is almost unquantifiable.

‘I do feel however, that if Liverpool fail to win the Champions League, and that is by no means certain, it may hasten Van Dijk’s departure.

‘Players of his class need to be playing for the best team in the world.’