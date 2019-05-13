Watch out Liverpool! Ex-Red singles out Tottenham secret weapon who’s “shocked” him this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has singled out Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko for praise after a fine season.

The France international was slow to get going for Spurs but has slowly become a more important player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with some fine performances to help the club reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Tottenham will now meet in Madrid on June 1st, and Jurgen Klopp and co. may want to take note of Redknapp’s words on Sissoko here:

“I was not alone in thinking that Sissoko would be heading for the exit door last summer,” Redknapp said.

“Instead, injuries to Harry Winks and the sale of Mousa Dembele forced Mauricio Pochettino to move Sissoko into the middle.

“It proved a masterstroke — and only underlines just how much Pochettino improves players.”