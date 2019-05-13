Virgil van Dijk does something no Liverpool outfield player has managed in eight years

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played every Premier League game for the Reds this season as they finished on a record-breaking 97 points.

That’s the club’s highest points tally in their history, and also the largest number ever to be achieved by a runner-up in any of Europe’s big five leagues.

Van Dijk has clearly been one of Liverpool’s most important players in that run, with the Netherlands international recently being crowned PFA Player of the Year for his efforts.

Remarkably, Van Dijk’s achievement of playing in every single league match is made all the more impressive by the surprising fact that it hasn’t been done by any LFC outfield player since Martin Skrtel in 2010/11, according to the Liverpool Echo.

With the former Southampton centre-back so ever-present and so influential, Liverpool fans can surely be optimistic that next year will be their year.

Manchester City only won the title by a single point in an extremely close and high-quality title race this season.

While Pep Guardiola’s side don’t exactly look close to any kind of slip-up, Liverpool can surely be on hand to pounce if there is one next season.