Leroy Sane cleared to leave Man City in shock transfer as Pep Guardiola eyes €150m replacement

Manchester City are reportedly ready to let Leroy Sane leave the club in this summer’s transfer window in a surprise move.

The Germany international has been superb since joining City, winning two Premier League titles in his time at the Etihad Stadium and contributing heavily to both of those triumphs.

However, he has only started 21 league matches this season and Don Balon claim he could be replaced at City by Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Don Balon claim Barcelona would ask for big money for the highly-rated young France international – around €150million.

It is questionable if this would really be worth it from City’s point of view, with Dembele not always showing his best form in a Barca shirt, despite his obvious natural ability that he displayed in his time at Borussia Dortmund.

It may be that the 21-year-old would be a better fit with the Premier League champions, and enjoy the style of play more in England than he has in Spain.

Still, it’s also a big risk for City to be deciding to allow Sane a move away, with the 23-year-old surely a young player worth sticking with, rather than allowing him to potentially strengthen a major rival in the PL or in Europe.

Whilst being far from the finished article, Sane contributed 30 goals to City’s season in all competitions this year, scoring 16 and setting up 14, and he’d most likely start week in, week out for most top teams.