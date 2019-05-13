Solskjaer names Manchester United youngster he “can’t wait” to get a closer look at in pre-season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named young defender Axel Tuanzebe as a player he can’t wait to see in pre-season.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Aston Villa for the last two seasons, and has looked an accomplished player at Championship level.

It remains to be seen if Tuanzebe can now make the step up for a club of Man Utd’s size, but Solskjaer could definitely do with a solution to his centre-back problems next season.

United have relied on poor performers like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly this term and will surely make signings in that area in the summer.

However, with Tuanzebe returning to Old Trafford, there could also be an opportunity for the club to promote from within as they have done so many times in their history.

Speaking after United’s final-day humiliation at home to Cardiff City, Solskjaer was already looking to pre-season and singled Tuanzebe out as a player he was keen to get a closer look at.

“Hopefully, now Axel can get to the (Championship) play-off final and play well,” Solskjaer told United’s official site.

“Obviously, he’s had a couple of injuries, but he’s a boy I can’t wait to see in pre-season for us.”