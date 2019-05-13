Solskjaer gives major clue over Manchester United ace’s future following confirmed transfer talks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped a major clue over the future of young goalkeeper Dean Henderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

After a successful season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United, Henderson has shown himself to be a quality performer who could well have a big role at Old Trafford in the future.

And if not, one imagines a number of top flight clubs could be after the 22-year-old this summer, with Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder recently confirming to the club’s official site that they were in discussions over keeping the player.

While the Blades would surely love to have a player of Henderson’s quality permanently, Solskjaer has suggested he would most likely leave on loan, saying a year for him with them in the top flight might be the best possible solution.

“Next year, let’s see what we do with Dean,” Solskjaer told Man Utd’s official site.

“He’s obviously won promotion with Sheffield United and that’s been fantastic for him.

“If he plays a year in the Premier League for them, it might be the best thing.”

United could probably do without selling Henderson permanently due to the uncertainty over David de Gea’s future.

The Spain international has just a year to run on his current MUFC contract and the Daily Star have linked him as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.