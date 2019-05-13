Fee agreed: Manchester United accept €140m Paul Pogba transfer offer in last 24 hours

Manchester United have reportedly moved a major step closer to selling Paul Pogba just after the end of the Premier League season yesterday.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils and Real Madrid seem to have moved a lot closer to an agreement on a deal, with the Spanish giants offering €140m for Pogba.

Don Balon claim Man Utd seem to be happy with this offer, with the two clubs able to compromise after the English side initially demanded €160m, while Madrid offered €100m.

The Telegraph have previously reported of Los Blancos’ interest in Pogba and of the France international’s desire to leave Old Trafford for the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the Guardian have also linked the 26-year-old as a transfer target for his former club Juventus ahead of this summer.

It makes sense that Pogba rumours are circulating after another disappointing season in the Premier League, with the player unable to hit top form in this United side, who ended up trophyless and in 6th place in the table.

MUFC will have expected much more from Pogba when they spent big to sign him, and he will likely have expected more from them too as he seems a player capable of playing for teams competing for major honours.

It seems he’s now closer to getting his chance to do that at Real Madrid, according to Don Balon, in news that could split United fans.

Many will feel it’s the best time to sell Pogba as his stock remains high but his performance levels poor, while others will surely feel he’s a player worth keeping faith in.

As for the player himself, Pogba cannot be blamed for perhaps feeling unwanted at United after a video emerged of fans hurling abuse at him after yesterday’s defeat to Cardiff City.

Sky Sports have also reported of Man Utd players having to take a pay cut after missing out on Champions League qualification, with Pogba now surely able to earn more elsewhere as well as playing in Europe’s top club competition with the likes of Madrid.