Arsenal fans won’t like Patrice Evra’s retirement message to former Man United team-mate Robin van Persie

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra sent a message to Robin van Persie as he prepares for retirement after playing his last professional game yesterday.

The veteran Dutch forward has had a superb career, with most of his peak years spent in the Premier League.

Van Persie joined Arsenal as a youngster and grew into a world class striker in north London, spending eight years at the club and scoring 132 goals in total.

The 35-year-old then controversially joined rivals Manchester United in 2012, and produced another exceptional season to fire the Red Devils to the 2012/13 Premier League title.

I remember the first day you join @ManUtd I say at that time welcome to a man club ??? well done @Persie_Official thanks for the 20 title what a player ???????? pic.twitter.com/KWTk4uZDQH — Patrice Evra (@Evra) May 12, 2019

It was the first and only league title RVP won in his career in England, and Evra made reference to the fact that he left Arsenal for a ‘man club’ in his message above.

Gooners will not be happy, with many surely still bitter after Van Persie’s move to their rivals and the success he enjoyed there.

Since then, the former Netherlands international has spent three seasons at Fenerbahce before returning to Feyenoord for the final two years of his career.

He ends his career with a total of 322 goals for club and country.