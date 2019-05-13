Mauricio Pochettino provides fitness update on influential Tottenham ace ahead of Liverpool showdown

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has allayed fears over Dele Alli with the countdown on to the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs take on the Merseyside giants at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, with their epic comebacks against Ajax and Barcelona respectively setting up a mouth-watering all-English clash.

Having both suffered disappointment in their bid for silverware in other competitions this season, it comes down to the season finale to determine whether Pochettino or Jurgen Klopp will take home the biggest prize in club football.

In order to do that, both managers will be desperate to get positive news on the injury front in the coming weeks, and Pochettino believes that Alli will be fine for Madrid having come off during the game with Everton on Sunday.

“He didn’t start in the warm-up, he was strange in his feeling and then his performance was very poor in the first half, because he couldn’t cope with the situation, so because of caution, he was out [taken off],” he is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“I think it is not a problem. We need to assess him, but I think he was tired.

“I think in a normal situation he was for sure not starting the game, but we started with him and before that problem starts something [becomes more serious], in half-time we made the change.”

Time will tell if the issue clears up before the end of the month, while Tottenham will also be hoping for good news on talisman Harry Kane.

Between them, the England pair have scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists this season, and so Pochettino will undoubtedly hope to have them at his disposal in the Spanish capital to help try and find a way through the best defence in the Premier League.