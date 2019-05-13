Newcastle star drops sudden exit hint with cryptic Instagram post

Newcastle United ace Callum Roberts has reportedly suggested he could be leaving the club with a post on his Instagram page.

As reported by The Boot Room, the 22-year-old uploaded an image on Instagram captioned ‘one last time’ as he turned out for the club in an Under-23s match with Southampton.

Roberts has spent a lot of time out on loan and struggled to break into the Newcastle first-team, so it may not be too surprising to see him considering moving on this summer.

Rafael Benitez may well also feel his side need to be thinking bigger anyway, with some signings surely needed before next season to help the club climb the table.

The Magpies only managed to finish 13th this season so there is certainly room for improvement this summer.

While Roberts looks a decent young talent, it may well be for the best if he is to move on.