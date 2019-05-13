“He’ll soon be sent packing” – Paul Pogba edges closer to Manchester United exit after row with fan after Cardiff defeat

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is surely heading for a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer after another difficult season.

The France international just hasn’t ever really looked at home with the Red Devils ever since he rejoined them from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Despite some initial improvement after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as Man Utd manager, Pogba’s form has dipped again and he got into a row with a fan at the end of yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

Following that argument, it looks like the 26-year-old’s United future has been plunged even further into doubt following recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and his former club Juve.

According to Ladbrokes, Pogba’s odds on a summer departure have been significantly cut to just 1/2, meaning he’s odds on to leave MUFC at the end of this season.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Pogba since his Old Trafford return. And while he may have won the battle with Mourinho, it looks as though he’ll soon be sent packing.”

United fans may well feel this is for the best, though replacing a potentially world class player in the upcoming transfer window could prove tricky for a club already in need of major surgery elsewhere in their squad.