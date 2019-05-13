Serie A star reveals desire to play for Liverpool in bid to bolster Klopp’s attack

The impressive nature of Liverpool’s progress under Jurgen Klopp is seemingly leading to players pushing to join the Merseyside giants.

That’s undoubtedly the case with Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, who has publicly revealed his desire to play for Liverpool, albeit it remains to be seen if such a move materialises.

SEE MORE: Liverpool expected to be front-runners in transfer battle for versatile star involved in 21 goals this season

“If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: “I’ll take it”.’

“Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool.

“Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it.”

The 24-year-old has had a decent season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

His development has arguably slowed down over the past two years since his initial breakthrough through a combination of injuries and loss of form, with many previously tipping him to go on and become a top-class player.

Nevertheless, he’s still a very talented individual, one that could bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack by adding key depth next season, should Liverpool be interested in signing him.

While the Reds have played some brilliant football this season with the preferred attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading their charge for major honours, Klopp could arguably do with more in that department in case of injuries.

Divock Origi has shown his worth over the past fortnight with key goals as an option through the middle, but Berardi could offer something different out wide as a second option to Salah on the right wing with his ability and preference to cut in on his left foot.

Time will tell if Liverpool consider him as a transfer target this summer, but as noted in his comments above, he has certainly opened the door to Anfield if they’ll have him.