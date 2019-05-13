When the summer transfer window opens and closes and which players Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool could be signing

The Premier League season may have ended yesterday, but fear not, football addicts, the summer transfer window now opens in just three days’ time.

While it may not be as good as real football, in the modern game there is plenty of excitement, drama and banter to be found during transfer season as well.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea surely need to be busy this year after falling so far behind champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool, and the wheeling and dealing can kick off almost straight away after the last ball is kicked.

Here’s our run-through on the transfer window, with key dates and how it all works, plus some of the high-profile moves we could see ahead of next season…

When does the transfer window open?

Thursday the 16th of May, at precisely one minute past midnight.

When is transfer deadline day?

The transfer window will close on Thursday August 8 at 5pm.

When can free agents join new clubs?

This can only officially go through when players’ contracts with their current clubs expire on June 30th.

Ander Herrera, Olivier Giroud and Juan Mata look to be among the most high-profile free agents heading into this summer’s transfer window.

What are the transfer sagas to look out for?

Eden Hazard leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid looks likely to be a big one, with the latest from Goal stating the clubs have held talks and Hazard seemingly communicating to his employers that he wants to move.

Manchester United could also face a lengthy summer of speculation involving Paul Pogba, with the Telegraph reporting he could move for £160million as he seeks to quit Old Trafford.

In terms of big names coming in, a variety of players around Europe have been linked with Premier League clubs for months now, such as Jadon Sancho, Kalidou Koulibaly, Samuel Umtiti, Julian Brandt and more.

Can’t be doing with all this transfer nonsense, when does the new season start?

It might feel like a long time, but it’s due to all kick off again on Saturday 10th of August – less than three months.

And to whet your appetite before then – the Premier League 2019/20 fixture list is out on Thursday 13th of June!