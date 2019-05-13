Man Utd’s woeful campaign ended in disappointment on Sunday as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to relegated Cardiff City.

The Red Devils end the season trophy-less and having missed out on the top four in the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho departing in December and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing his bright start come to an alarming halt.

In turn, it’s expected to be a big summer at Old Trafford this year, as it remains to be seen what happens with the squad and how Man Utd rebuild to ensure that they can compete next season.

Speaking on Match of the Day as seen in the video below, Alan Shearer has insisted that a clear-out is the first thing on the agenda, but also stressed that United must bring in players who are young, talented and hungry to achieve success with the club.

In a not-so-subtle dig at some of the current players at the club, he also suggested that some of the players signed in recent years haven’t got that desire and hunger, and so evidently he believes that there is a real problem with the current dressing room.

Having worked with them for almost six months, Solskjaer will likely have identified who needs to be axed this summer, but the question marks remain over if Man Utd will be able to bring in the reinforcements that they desire.

Despite missing out on Champions League football, the prestige and size of the club will arguably still make them an appealing proposition for transfer targets, but having finished so far off the pace this year, they will need to get key decisions right in the transfer market to improve the current squad and start to build towards a brighter future.