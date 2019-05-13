‘We’re not going anywhere’ – Liverpool ace delivers defiant message after title disappointment

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has insisted that the club will learn from this season and come again next year to rival Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s men emerged victorious from a thrilling Premier League title race this season, ending the campaign with 14 consecutive wins to finish just a point above Liverpool in the standings.

It was an incredible effort from the Merseyside giants, who did hold a healthy lead over the defending champions earlier in the campaign, but ultimately their wait for a title goes on.

Nevertheless, Robertson was keen to stay positive and issued a defiant message to supporters as he insisted that the Liverpool players will learn from the experience of this season and will come back stronger to continue to challenge for the trophy.

“We’ve not done much wrong, but we’ll learn from it,” Robertson said, as noted by ESPN. “The good thing is that City know we’re here now and we’re not going anywhere.

“This squad will stay together and we need to put everything into next season.

“Nobody has lost this Premier League, it’s been won — and it’s been won by an unbelievable team that’s set the standard. We kept up with them but we just fell short.”

Liverpool can of course end the season with a trophy as they face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, and that will undoubtedly give them even more belief moving forward if they can win it.

As for City, they were crowned deserved champions after such an enthralling scrap for the title, with Guardiola’s side going for a domestic treble this weekend when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.