West Ham star nearing transfer away after frustrating manager Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham ace Samir Nasri reportedly looks set to seal a transfer away from the club this summer as he looks unlikely to agree on the club’s contract offer to him.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City winger has not made the biggest impact since joining the east Londoners this season, and Claret and Hugh claim he is poised to snub a pay-as-you-play contract offer.

The report also claims Nasri recently got on the wrong side of Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini by turning up late to training last week, leading to him failing to make the matchday squad for the final game of the season against Watford.

In truth, the Frenchman is probably no longer good enough for Premier League level after a recent nosedive in his career, which once looked so promising.

Nasri was a big prospect in his days as a youngster at Marseille, which earned him a big move to Arsenal early on in his career.

The former France international shone at the Emirates Stadium to earn himself another big transfer, this time to Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles.

However, it’s been all downhill from there and West Ham will now probably feel they could aim higher than trying to keep him on at the club.