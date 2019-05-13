Arsenal show strong interest in potential £70m transfer perfect to get the best out of Aubameyang

Arsenal have reportedly scouted Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha heavily this season amid transfer interest in the player.

The Ivory Coast international has shone at Palace and looks a difficult signing for Arsenal to pull off due to his £70million price tag, according to football.london writer James Benge in a Q&A session today.

Zaha seems just the type of player the Gunners should be going after ahead of next season, with the club bailed out by the excellent form of their two strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season.

Aubameyang scored twice in a final-day win over Burnley yesterday to pick up the Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 22 goals to jointly claim the prize with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Gabon international, however, could surely do even better with someone like Zaha out wide for Arsenal, who have had to rely on the underwhelming Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi this term.

Zaha would be expensive, but could be worth every penny if AFC could find the funds to pull this deal off, however that would involve player sales and probably a major change in approach in general, according to Benge.

In response to a fan question about the potential Zaha transfer, Benge said: ‘Arsenal have scouted Wilfried Zaha extensively this season. It’s pretty clear he wants to leave.

‘After that is where things become complicated. Zaha is contracted until 2023 and Palace would not even think about selling him for less than £70m.

‘If Stan Kroenke were to have a change of heart, or maybe a conversation with Palace owner Josh Harris, and decide to put his own money into the club then maybe things will change. As they would if Arsenal won the Euromillions.

‘It’s one to keep an eye on for sure but I really struggle to see Arsenal investing the vast majority of their transfer budget in Zaha as things stand. If they bring a lot in in sales or the player really pushes his way out maybe things change.’