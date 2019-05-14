Arsenal will reportedly appoint Francis Cagigao as their head of recruitment on a full-time basis as they look to continue to put in place a solid hierarchal infrastructure at the club.

The Gunners suffered disappointment this season after missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League table.

However, they still have a chance to enjoy a successful ending as they face Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku later this month, with Unai Emery undoubtedly hoping to secure silverware in his first season at the club.

Nevertheless, if they wish to kick on and take the next step to consistently compete for major trophies under the Spanish tactician, reinforcements will be needed to further strengthen his squad.

His job will be made a lot easier if there is a full-time head of recruitment in place, and according to The Daily Mail, that role and responsibility will be handed to Cagigao.

It’s noted how crucial he has been to Arsenal in the past, playing a key role in bringing the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla and Hector Bellerin to north London.

Importantly though, while he has been doing the job on an interim basis in recent times, he’s expected to see the appointment become permanent after a sporting director is put in place, with former Arsenal midfielder Edu tipped to get that job.

In turn, it promises to be an intriguing summer at the Emirates, as while they will be itching to bring in new signings for Emery, the first and most important thing is that they’ve got the right people making the decisions at the top of the chain to ensure that Arsenal make progress moving forward.