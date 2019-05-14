Barcelona given transfer boost as €120m+ target tells club he’s leaving this summer

Antoine Griezmann has informed Atletico Madrid that he will leave this summer, with Barcelona being tipped to swoop for the Frenchman.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side.

However, it hasn’t resulted in silverware this season, and that has seemingly led to further doubts emerging over his future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to Marca, Griezmann has now told Atletico Madrid that he will be leaving this summer, with the report specifically noting that his release clause will fall to €120m on July 1 and that the player himself is eager to secure a deal to join Barcelona.

Just minutes after the reports circulated, Atleti posted the video below on their official social media accounts confirming that Griezmann will indeed move on this summer.

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

It remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will oblige, although given the lack of competition up front for Ernesto Valverde alongside Luis Suarez, he will surely welcome the addition of the World Cup winner to help boost their chances of winning more trophies next season.

Barcelona remain on course for another domestic double this year, but after their failure in the Champions League and the manner of their exit against Liverpool, it will likely lead to signings this summer to improve the squad.

With Griezmann now putting himself on the market, they may now swoop for him with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano noting in his tweet below that talks are already ongoing to secure a five-year contract with a meeting planned in the next few days.