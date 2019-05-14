Bundesliga chief claims £59m ace could decide to join Liverpool in transfer window

Liverpool have been put on transfer alert after RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff’s revelation that Timo Werner could still complete a move to Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been a standout player in the Bundesliga this season, contributing 16 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances to help Leipzig earn a place in the top three.

The Germany international has already carved out a reputation for himself as one of Europe’s most deadly forwards and speculation over his future has been rife since the turn of the year.

Werner has one year remaining on his current deal at Leipzig and according to the Liverpool Echo, Anfield has been mooted as a possible next destination for the prolific striker, but Bayern Munich are considered favourites to land his signature.

The Echo reports that Liverpool might have a better chance of landing Werner than initially expected, however, after Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff discussed his future when talking to Sky Germany.

“The situation is still the same. Timo Werner would rather not sign an extension,” Mintzlaff began.

“But that could change. I don’t think it’s completely out of the question that he could extend his deal.

“We haven’t talked to Bayern Munich about Timo Werner yet. Maybe he doesn’t even want to go to Munich.

“Maybe he would rather join Tuchel in Paris, Klopp at Liverpool or Favre at Dortmund.”

If Werner continues to stall on a new deal at the Red Bull Arena, his summer departure will surely follow and Liverpool could be tempted to launch an official bid after Bundesliga chief Mintzlaff’s latest comments.

The Reds will need to strengthen when the market reopens in order to challenge for major honours consistently over the coming years and the German ace could add significant quality to Klopp’s ranks.

Werner is ready for the next step forward in his career and his explosive style of play could see him make a transition to the Premier League seamlessly, especially in a free-flowing Liverpool side, but he could cost around £59 million – as per Transfermarkt.

This story is one to keep a close eye on with the summer window set to reopen at the end of May and Reds supporters will hope that this major deal can be tied up ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.