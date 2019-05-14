Chelsea cleared to sign Eden Hazard replacement for £100m transfer fee

Barcelona are reportedly desperate to offload Philippe Coutinho this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

With L’Equipe reporting that the Blues are close to losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, a replacement will surely be needed and Coutinho could be that man.

Cadena Ser have previously claimed Chelsea had shown the most interest in Coutinho as a replacement for Hazard, with Barca offering the Brazilian flop around ahead of the next transfer window.

And the good news for CFC is that it now seems they’re clear to sign the former Liverpool attacking midfielder as long as they pay Barcelona £100million, according to Sport.

Chelsea could be facing a transfer ban this summer, but if they manage to get it delayed, that kind of fee should not be out of their price range, especially as L’Equipe expect they’ll receive close to that amount for Hazard.

Coutinho has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp, but his form at Liverpool shows he can cut it in the Premier League and could be ideal to fill the void left by Hazard at Stamford Bridge.