Philippe Coutinho ready to accept swap deal transfer in blow to Chelsea and Manchester United

Barcelona attacking midfielder is reportedly ready to accept a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann.

This move makes sense for both parties after Coutinho’s struggles at the Nou Camp, with Griezmann likely to be an upgrade on the Brazilian flop.

Don Balon claim Coutinho has given this potential exchange the green light, though it remains to be seen if the two clubs can definitely get it through.

Cadena Ser have linked the 26-year-old with Chelsea as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, and Blues fans may well be very disappointed if that can’t come to fruition.

Chelsea will know Coutinho well from his time in the Premier League, when he shone as one of the finest players in the division with Liverpool.

Even if things haven’t worked out for him at Barcelona, he’s a similar style of player to Hazard and could make a great fit for Chelsea.

The ex-Red could also be useful for Manchester United, who have been mentioned as suitors for him by the Daily Mirror, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

United need to replace Alexis Sanchez this summer and Coutinho makes sense as a proven Premier League player to come in and fill that role.

Still, it seems his future remains very much up in the air and a move to Atletico seems a very real possibility.