Crystal Palace condemn ‘disgraceful’ racist language used by 3-year-old fan at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have released a statement condemning the racist language allegedly used by a 3-year-old fan at Selhurst Park for their final game of the Premier League season.

The Eagles beat Bournemouth 5-3 in a thrilling contest, but the game was marred as the club doctor, Dr Zafar Iqbal, claimed he and his family were described in offensive terms by a young Palace supporter.

Writing on Twitter, Iqbal claimed the fan referred to him and his family as ‘pakis’, leaving him stunned and going on to explain that he feels this is the reflection of a wider problem in society, rather than just football.

There is no escaping the fact, however, that football can and must do more to tackle this issue after a disappointing season on this front, with several high-profile incidents marring what has been such an entertaining campaign on the field.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was racially abused by Chelsea fans in a game at Stamford Bridge, while he and other England players were also the subject of monkey chants during a game against Montenegro.

“This disgraceful incident shows that the scourge of racism remains in our society,” a Palace statement read, as reported on BBC Sport.

“Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to inclusivity and diversity and we will offer Dr Zaf our full support if he chooses to take the matter further.”