Deal agreed: Barcelona close in on signing of €80m-rated target, says journalist

Barcelona are reportedly edging ever closer to securing the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to a Spanish journalist.

The Catalan giants will hope to secure back-to-back domestic doubles later this month, but their failure in the Champions League is undoubtedly a red mark against their campaign.

In turn, reinforcements are expected this summer to further strengthen the squad, with a deal already in place to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, as noted by BBC Sport.

However, that might not be the only raid that they launch on Ajax for one of their top youth products, as De Ligt is said to be nearing a switch to join De Jong at the Nou Camp next season.

As reported by The Mirror, journalist Oriol Domenech has claimed the deal has been agreed over De Ligt, with his agent Mino Raiola said to have met with Barcelona officials to wrap up the details of the transfer.

This isn’t the first time that Barcelona are said to have been on the verge of signing the 19-year-old, with ESPN previously noting the same last month with a fee of around €80m being touted.

However, Raiola has since been banned from overseeing transfer activity until late in the summer, and so it’s questionable as to how accurate Domenech’s latest claim is and there doesn’t appear to be a huge amount of substance behind it.

While there is a huge likelihood that De Ligt ends up with the Catalan giants ahead of next season given he suits their style of play and what they look for in a central defender, until an official announcement is made it remains to be seen if they are able to secure his signature.