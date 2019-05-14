Deal agreed: West Ham Utd starlet tipped to seal £3m Bundesliga switch

Augsburg have reportedly agreed a £3m deal to sign West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford this summer.

The 20-year-old had been tipped to have a bright future with the Hammers after making his initial breakthrough in the 2014/15 campaign, but he has since gone on to make just 17 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: “This is a joke right?” – West Ham fans stunned by latest transfer rumour

Coupled with the fact that he has also been sent out on loan three times in the last three years with spells at Reading, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg, it seems relatively clear that he doesn’t have a future at the London Stadium.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report a £3m deal has been agreed between the two clubs to make his move a permanent one, with an agreement on personal terms the only thing standing in the way of a transfer being completed.

That would suggest that the Bundesliga outfit have been left impressed with Oxford, with top-flight German clubs seemingly adopting a strategy of targeting the top young English talents with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson enjoying impressive campaigns this year.

Augsburg will only just fend off the threat of relegation this season, and so with the addition of Oxford on a permanent basis coupled with other signings this summer, they will undoubtedly harbour ambitions of pushing on and climbing the standings moving forward.

As for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini will clearly have other plans of his own if he is to green light an exit for Oxford with reinforcements expected at West Ham too in order to build on the progress he has made in his debut season in charge.