Fans thrilled by West Ham star’s transfer update amid Manchester United transfer links

West Ham star Declan Rice is reportedly not looking to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window despite links with Manchester United.

The England international, valued by some reports at as much as £50million, looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and a player who surely has a big future in the game.

It remains to be seen if West Ham can realistically keep Rice for much longer, but for now it seems the 20-year-old is in no hurry to walk out on the east Londoners.

This could be a wise move for Rice, who should probably ensure he keeps playing regularly to continue his development.

On top of that, a move to Man Utd right now doesn’t exactly look too tempting, with Rice perhaps better off waiting another season before getting even better offers.

As reported by Football Fan Cast, Hammers supporters are thrilled with the news and have been posting praise of the player on Twitter.

Bloody love this guy! Stay with us Dec.. you’re already a fan favourite and not too far from being a captain ??? — Beccaaa (@beccaaaxx_xx) May 13, 2019

Future Mr. West Ham.

Hopefully follows Mark's footsteps. — Tony (@WHUFC_Tony) May 12, 2019