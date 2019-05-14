Double swoop: Newcastle Utd eyeing PSG pair to bolster Benitez’s squad

Newcastle Utd are reportedly considering a double swoop for Paris Saint-Germain pair Kevin Trapp and Stanley N’Soki this summer.

The Magpies ended the Premier League campaign in 13th place in the standings, and Rafa Benitez will undoubtedly hope to improve things next season.

Time will tell if he is still in charge given his current contract expires this summer, but based on this report, it would suggest that he is involved in adding reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

As per the Shields Gazette, it’s suggested that Trapp and N’Soki are both on the radar for Newcastle, with the former impressing out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

As for N’Soki, the 20-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances this year, and so he may choose to seek a bigger role elsewhere if he can’t force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans on a more consistent basis.

Newcastle could be an ideal solution, with Benitez looking to add quality and depth to his squad to ensure that they can move forward and match his ambitions as scrapping in the bottom half of the table is surely not what he’ll want if he does indeed commit his future to the club.