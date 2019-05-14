Offer accepted: €80m PL star says yes to six-year Real Madrid contract as Manchester United miss out on transfer

Real Madrid reportedly look to have beaten Manchester United to what could end up being a crucial summer transfer.

According to Don Balon, Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has said yes to the Spanish giants, agreeing terms on a six-year contract worth €11m a year at the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Spurs seem set to allow Eriksen his move away for a fee of €80m – in what will have to go down as a big blow for Man Utd.

The Evening Standard had previously linked the Denmark international as a target for the Red Devils, and he could have been perfect to come in and improve their struggling attack.

Eriksen would surely have proven an upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata as creative midfield options, having been a world class performer for Spurs down the years.

Real will be delighted, however, that this move seems to be edging ever closer, with Zinedine Zidane’s side in dire need of more quality themselves after a hugely disappointing campaign.

The 27-year-old could be perfect to come in as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Luka Modric, and he may even join with the experience of being a European champion as his Tottenham side take on Liverpool in this season’s Champions League final next month.