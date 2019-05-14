Ex-Everton star begrudgingly pays tribute to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have enjoyed a productive season this year, and they’ll hope to end it with a major trophy after the Champions League final.

Their wait for a Premier League title goes on though, as despite pushing Manchester City all the way to the final day of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s men were forced to settle for second place.

It shouldn’t take away from what has been a brilliant campaign for them though, as they have shown signs of being a real force in England and Europe again, and will hope that they get stronger year on year.

It won’t be an enjoyable time for Everton fans though, or those connected to the club, to see their bitter city rivals do so well and challenge for trophies while they struggle to do so.

However, Kevin Kilbane has conceded that he can’t help but respect and give credit to Klopp for the job that he has done at Anfield, and it’s fair to say that many will surely feel the same way.

“He’s a class act,” Kilbane told Final Score, as quoted by HITC. “It pains you to see, I’m an ex-Evertonian, you don’t want Liverpool to have the success they have been getting. But he is an absolute class act, Jurgen Klopp.”

Klopp will undoubtedly appreciate the kind words, but naturally his priority will be to win things at Liverpool and he’ll hope to get the ball rolling on June 1 in the Spanish capital when his side take on Tottenham for the Champions League trophy.