Koulibaly to Man Utd, Barcelona duo to Arsenal – 25 overseas stars linked with Premier League moves as the transfer window opens this week

It looks like it’s going to be another busy summer of transfer gossip as so many signings look genuinely needed at most of the big six clubs.

With Manchester City and Liverpool miles ahead of the rest this season, it’s clear that Chelsea will require major surgery to catch them – provided they can escape a transfer ban.

Arsenal and Manchester United, meanwhile, are under even more pressure to invest after both finishing outside of the top four – though the Gunners could still be handed a Champions League lifeline as they can qualify for the competition with a win over Chelsea in the Europa League final later this month.

Unsurprisingly, the rumours are already coming thick and fast as the transfer window opens this week on 16 May, so here’s our look at as many as 25 players from overseas who could be heading to the Premier League for next season…

Kalidou Koulibaly

One of the best defenders in the world, Kalidou Koulibaly could be a Virgil van Dijk-esque signing for Manchester United, with the Daily Mirror claiming the Red Devils have made the Napoli star their number one target for this summer. While it would be intriguing for neutrals to see the Senegal international ply his trade in England, it could also be a game-changer for United if they get a deal done.

Tanguy Ndombele

One of the top performing midfielders in Europe this season, Tanguy Ndombele will surely not be a Lyon player for much longer, and the Premier League could be his next destination, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham among his long list of suitors, according to Euro United…

????? #Ligue1 |@SpursOfficial compte faire parvenir une très grosse offre à l’@OL pour signer l’ancien amiénois chez les Spurs. Le Real, le PSG Manchester United maintiennent le contact et pourraient passer à l'action dans les prochaines semaines pic.twitter.com/jkzwicNWIP — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 7, 2019

Adrien Rabiot

Set to be a free agent this summer, Adrien Rabiot could be one of the bargains of the transfer window, and the latest from the Mirror is that Manchester United are considering a move for the Frenchman.

Malcom

AS reports that Brazilian flop Malcom is one of a number of players who could be turfed out by Barcelona this summer. This could be good news for Arsenal, who need a winger of his style and who have been linked with the former Bordeaux starlet by Don Balon.

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti is another Barcelona player on that list from AS, and also another linked with a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium. The Mail claim the Gunners are interested in the France international, who, despite his recent struggles at Barca, would clearly be a major upgrade on someone like Shkodran Mustafi, and a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Laurent Koscielny.