Leicester City transfer news: Rodgers eyes England international, winger set for exit

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the King Power Stadium, but changes could be on the way this summer.

Rodgers was in charge of 10 games to end the campaign, winning five, picking up two draws and losing three.

That resulted in Leicester finishing ninth in the Premier League table, and so in order to kick on and climb the standings next season, the former Celtic and Liverpool manager will undoubtedly hope to bring in new faces this summer to stamp his mark on the squad.

As noted by Sky Sports, it’s claimed while he wants Harry Maguire to stay at the club, Leicester will target Burnley defender James Tarkowski as his replacement if he does depart.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay in Sean Dyche’s side over the past two seasons in particular, making 75 appearances for the Clarets while earning two caps for England too.

In turn, he would be a quality addition for Leicester, but time will tell if they are forced to replace Maguire this summer.

Meanwhile, there could also be another exit for the Foxes too as Sport Witness report Fousseni Diabate is wanted by Olympiacos.

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in 2018, but having made just 17 appearances for the club, he was shipped out on loan to Sivasspor in January.

It appears as though his future may now lie elsewhere, with the Greek giants potentially set to prise him away and hand Rodgers additional funds as well as creating space in the squad to bring in a player that suits his demands.