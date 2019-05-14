Video: These Liverpool fans slam “absolutely disgraceful” clip appearing to show Man City players trolling LFC with disrespectful chant

A video has emerged online appearing to show Manchester City players chanting their own version of the ‘Allez, allez’ Liverpool anthem.

This chant has done the rounds for some time now, mocking the Reds over their defeat to Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League final.

Manchester City players singing “Allez, Allez, Allez” after winning the Premier League ???? #AllTheWayToKiev pic.twitter.com/eblrEF9nCr — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) May 14, 2019

Watch the video above as a number of City players seem to join in the chant mocking their title rivals, referencing Sergio Ramos injuring Mohamed Salah in last season’s final in Kiev, and violence against LFC fans.

It seems to be mainly a few young players involved and it’s not clear how many of the senior stars sung along due to some blurry footage.

Still, some Liverpool fans have seen the video and are not at all happy with how City appear to have conducted themselves here…

Man City players appear to be singing a parody of 'Allez Allez Allez' after winning the league. They sing about Liverpool fans being 'battered in the streets.' Distasteful, after Sean Cox almost died after being stabbed. A donation is surely in order.https://t.co/D4l8OfZqhD https://t.co/kbPaipg1f5 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 14, 2019

City Owner's:Commit numerous human rights violations to make their millions City: beak ffp rules and threaten legal action when theyre rightfully investigated City players: Sing about salah being injured and Our fans being stabbed and put into a coma. Absolutely disgraceful https://t.co/aw5TzmtsCS — Owen???? (@LFCOwen96) May 14, 2019

City players singing about Sean Cox, absolutely disgraceful. Of course it won't be mentioned by the media. https://t.co/RvIEWHYld2 — Smokey (@RedWayYNWA) May 14, 2019

So city win the league and all they can sing about is Liverpool, small club, the likes of Everton, villa, Sunderland etc are bigger than this bunch ?? https://t.co/5EKLy50nw8 — Ben Todd (@btodd_13) May 14, 2019

A mans life was permanently affected by Roma fans after being "battered in the streets". Classy club https://t.co/cA4wjuYcfV — Darren (@dmcconvilled) May 14, 2019

Liverpool players congratulated city for retaining their premier league title. Meanwhile city players:- https://t.co/z0qnx94jrq — . (@kloppier) May 14, 2019