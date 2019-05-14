Menu

Video: These Liverpool fans slam “absolutely disgraceful” clip appearing to show Man City players trolling LFC with disrespectful chant

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

A video has emerged online appearing to show Manchester City players chanting their own version of the ‘Allez, allez’ Liverpool anthem.

This chant has done the rounds for some time now, mocking the Reds over their defeat to Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League final.

MORE: Video: Liverpool fan wakes entire apartment block with singing at 6am, before fellow Reds join in

Watch the video above as a number of City players seem to join in the chant mocking their title rivals, referencing Sergio Ramos injuring Mohamed Salah in last season’s final in Kiev, and violence against LFC fans.

It seems to be mainly a few young players involved and it’s not clear how many of the senior stars sung along due to some blurry footage.

Still, some Liverpool fans have seen the video and are not at all happy with how City appear to have conducted themselves here…