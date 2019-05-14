Liverpool keeping tabs on 17-year-old Dutch starlet but face stiff competition

Liverpool are reportedly interested in youngster Xavier Mbuyamba as Jurgen Klopp eyes a long-term addition to his defensive options.

The Reds have enjoyed an impressive campaign to date, and it could yet get even better with the Champions League final still to come on June 1.

Given their ability to compete on multiple fronts for major honours over the past 12 months, coupled with the fact that many of their top stars still have their prime years ahead of them, they look to be in a strong position in the short-term future under Klopp.

However, perhaps with a longer term vision in mind, the German tactician could be looking to add a highly-rated youngster to his squad in the former of Mbuyamba, according to The Mirror, via Voetbal International.

It’s added that Celtic, Bayern Munich and Porto are interested in the Dutchman, while he’s currently on trial at Chelsea and so that could prove to be problematic for the Merseyside giants.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea’s transfer ban in mind, they may not be in a position to sign Mbuyamba from MVV this summer, and so that’s where Liverpool could swoop and add him to the squad at Anfield instead.

As noted in the report above, there is the obvious opportunity to train alongside compatriot Virgil van Dijk involved in a potential move to Liverpool, and so he could certainly learn a lot from the reigning Premier League Player of the Season who has established himself as one of Europe’s top defenders this year.

Time will tell how the youngster’s future plays out, but it appears as though Liverpool will be tracking his progress and coupled with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Ki-Jana Hoever, they could be adding to their Dutch contingent in the near future.