Manchester United claimed to have made ‘good progress’ on potential £129m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made ‘good progress’ on the potential transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reliable journalist Sam Pilger.

A writer with close links to Man Utd, Pilger has tweeted a positive update on the club’s pursuit of Koulibaly, who has been repeatedly linked with the Red Devils in recent months.

#MUFC appear to have made good progress with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli; there's a feeling this is a transfer that could happen — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) May 14, 2019

This makes sense given that United urgently need a top class centre-back to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, with Koulibaly up there with the finest in the world in his position.

The Daily Mirror claimed just yesterday that the Senegal international is MUFC’s priority target for the summer, stating it could cost them a record fee, however, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti quoted as saying he’s worth as much as £129million.

As noted by the Mirror, that would see Koulibaly eclipse Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender of all time, and that’s precisely the kind of ambition United need to be showing.

Van Dijk has been world class for Liverpool and helped bring them to within just a point of Manchester City this season, while United finished a whopping 32 points off the eventual champions.