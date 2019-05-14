Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed what he said in a hilarious exchange with Sir Alex Ferguson after receiving a transfer offer from Real Madrid back in 2008.

The Frenchman is one of the finest United defenders of all time, playing a starring role in much of the club’s success in the late 00s and early 10s.

After helping the Red Devils to a Premier League and Champions League double in 2007/08, it seems Evra became a transfer target for Real Madrid, which is not too surprising.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted in the tweets below from Twitter account United Xtra, Evra explained that he responded to Real’s tempting offer by holding talks with Ferguson.

The former MUFC manager offered the former left-back a new contract on the same money as then-captain Gary Neville.

Evra, however, was not satisfied with that and told Ferguson so in typical Evra fashion before eventually getting the deal he wanted.

‘When we won the Champions League in 2008, I was at the end of my contract and Real Madrid came with a big opportunity and more money – I was thinking about leaving,’ Evra said.

‘I spoke with the manager and he said we’ll renew your contract. He said at the time ‘we’ll give you the same money as Gary!’ I said ‘boss, I have respect for Gaz, he is our captain, but I am Evra’.

‘You have to make an effort. In the end, I signed a new deal.’

United fans will be glad he did, with the former Monaco defender ending up staying at Old Trafford until 2014, when he moved to Juventus.