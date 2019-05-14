Manchester United star given brutal reality check as major transfer now in some doubt

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may have been brought back down to earth slightly as his transfer to Real Madrid looks in some doubt.

The Telegraph have previously linked Pogba with the Spanish giants but stated United’s asking price could be a stumbling block.

However, last night Spanish outlet Don Balon claimed the two clubs had more or less agreed a fee on the France international, who is described as being ‘crazy’ about a move to the Bernabeu.

Still, it now looks as though Pogba himself could put the move in doubt as the Daily Record claim his wage demands are proving a stumbling block.

This is something of a reality check for the 26-year-old, who is perhaps not in the category of player he thought he was.

A Madrid source is quoted by the Daily Record as saying pretty much exactly that, with Pogba not able to charge the kind of money players like Neymar or Kylian Mbappe can.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for Pogba’s Man Utd future, with many involved with the club perhaps happy to see the under-performing player move on this summer.

That said, United could also do without the drama of a high-profile transfer saga and the tough task of signing someone to replace him when they already have so much work to do to improve other areas of this squad.