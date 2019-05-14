Man Utd are reportedly keeping tabs on Leicester City loanee Youri Tielemans, with a view of potentially snatching him from their grasp this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Foxes on loan from Monaco in January and wasted no time in impressing Brendan Rodgers with three goals and five assists in 13 Premier League outings.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Sky Sports report that Leicester are keen to make his switch a permanent one, although it’s also suggested that there is concern as both Man Utd and Tottenham are specifically mentioned as being interested too.

Perhaps crucially though, it’s added that the Belgian international himself would be keen on extending his stay at the King Power Stadium, and so time will tell if that remains the case if other clubs begin to make bids.

The entire matter could be complicated for Leicester by the fact that the Daily Mail have previously reported that it could take a £40m bid this summer to take Tielemans to England on a permanent basis, as that will surely stretch the purse strings for Rodgers.

As for Man Utd, it promises to be a crucial summer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of recruitment following on from a bitterly disappointing campaign this time round.

As well as falling short in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions, the Red Devils missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

In turn, they have significant work to do this summer to get themselves back in the mix to challenge for major honours, and signing talented, young and ambitious stars such as Tielemans would arguably be a good place to start.

The Belgian would certainly offer a different dynamic in the final third for Man Utd with his technical quality and creativity, and so it would surely make sense for them to make a move, especially if Leicester struggle to satisfy Monaco’s reported demands as noted in the report above.