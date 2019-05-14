Video: Paul Pogba slammed by Man Utd legend for what he did after Cardiff game despite Andreas Pereira doing exactly the same thing

Manchester United legend Lou Macari made a bizarre criticism of Paul Pogba for not keeping his shirt on at the end of the defeat to Cardiff City.

This is despite the presenter explaining to the former Red Devils midfielder that Pogba gave his shirt to a kid in the stands, which is not at all uncommon.

you couldn't make this up. according to Lou Macari, Paul Pogba "lacks discipline" because he gave his shirt to a kid in the stands. this fanbase is one of the most agenda-driven & xenophobic fanbases in the whole of world football. as for Wes Brown, you're a sellout. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oP2axMYDNy — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) May 12, 2019

Shortly afterwards, his team-mate Andreas Pereira can be spotted in the clip doing exactly the same thing, with no word from Macari.

While there’s plenty to criticise about Pogba after the inconsistent season he’s had for a Man Utd side that should really be doing better, this seems well over the top from Macari and more like a witch hunt than genuine analysis of what’s gone wrong with the former Juventus star.