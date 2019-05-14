Manchester United confident of securing transfer coup for £45m attacker ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United are planning to launch a transfer bid for Lille’s Nicolas Pepe this summer, who has long been a target for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has attracted plenty of attention from top clubs around Europe with his performances this season, contributing 20 goals and 11 assists in 36 Ligue 1 matches for Lille.

According to Metro Sport, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keeping a close eye of the Ivory Coast international, with the transfer window set to reopen at the end of May.

However, the Daily Mirror reports Man United are confident of securing a transfer coup for the £45 million-rated Pepe ahead of their arch-rivals, despite a nightmare 2018-19 campaign at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League and without a trophy for their efforts, with some suggestion among experts and supporters that the club might have lost some of its allure when it comes to signing new talent.

The Mirror states Pepe has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time, but United have also been monitoring Pepe’s progress themselves, as club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a major squad overhaul.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Ivorian opts for a switch to Manchester during a difficult period for the club, especially without Champions League football on the table.

However, the Theatre of Dreams is still the home of a footballing superpower with the financial muscle to pull off such a transfer coup and any deal for Pepe would surely convince any doubters that United remain a major force in the market.

The Lille ace has the pace, dribbling skills and finishing ability to add a clinical new dimension to Solskjaer’s line up and such a signing would represent a step in the right direction for the Red Devils this summer.