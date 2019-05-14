Manchester United plotting to hijack Tottenham’s move for £30m-rated Premier League starlet

Manchester United are interested in signing Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, who has been a long-term target for Premier League rivals Spurs.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a superb breakout year as the Cottagers gained promotion to the top flight from the Championship in 2017-18, contributing 16 goals and 18 assists to the cause.

However, he has been unable to have the same impact this season, as Fulham slipped to relegation after only managing to amass 26 points from 38 games in the Premier League.

According to the Telegraph, Sessegnon will leave Craven Cottage this summer and Tottenham are leading the race for his signature, but Manchester United are plotting to hijack any move for the £30 million-rated teenage starlet.

It is understood that the English midfielder is keen on linking up with Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, but his head could yet be turned in another direction now that United have shown their hand.

Sessegnon, who is capable of playing as an orthodox left winger or as a full-back, is still expected to reach the very top of the game, despite a disappointing campaign with Fulham.

He was restricted to a bit-part role during Claudio Ranieri’s brief tenure at the club but was then restored to the line-up under Scott Parker and in the end, he managed to rack up 38 appearances across all competitions.

The mercurial attacker’s arrival at a bigger club will come sooner than initially expected after Fulham’s relegation, but he could develop quickly at Tottenham Hotspur stadium given Pochettino’s faith in talented young players.

That being said, he might also be granted plenty of opportunities at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to completely revamp his current squad when the market reopens.

Sessegnon has a big decision to make this summer and the Red Devils will be aiming to prove they still have the power to attract the best players in the country, even ahead of a Spurs side currently enjoying a significant rise to elite level.