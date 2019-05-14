Manchester United star summoned for talks with Woodward on final day of the season amid Barcelona transfer links

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was reportedly called into Ed Woodward’s office after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

The Spaniard has been locked in negotiations over a new deal at Old Trafford since the turn of the year, with his current contract set to expire in June.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona this summer, who hope to pounce on the uncertainty surrounding his future in Manchester – as per the Daily Star.

However, the Daily Mirror reports via United We Stand founder Andy Mitten that Mata was summoned for talks with executive vice chairman Woodward on the final day of the season, presumably to reach a final conclusion on his situation.

The Spain international has been a popular figure at Old Trafford since his 2014 move from Chelsea, winning the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League while racking up over 200 appearances for the club across all competitions.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to get rid of some deadwood when the transfer market reopens and Mata may fall into that bracket given his age and current standing in the squad.

The veteran playmaker has not managed to earn a regular place in the Norwegian’s starting XI and has had to be content with a bit-part role in recent months, amid a run of poor results for the team.

Mata has generally still managed to perform quite well when called upon, but a number of midfield targets have been mooted for United which could leave him surplus to requirements.

The Red Devils are thought to be keen on retaining the ex-Chelsea star’s services, but there is also a high chance he could follow Ander Herrera out the exit door in the coming weeks.

His Spanish colleague said his goodbyes to the Old Trafford faithful after the loss to Cardiff at the weekend and if Mata’s contract impasse with the club cannot be solved quickly, another household name will be plying his trade elsewhere next season.